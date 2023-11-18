One killed in New Hampshire psychiatric hospital shooting

November 18, 2023   10:53 am

An armed suspect opened fire in the lobby of a psychiatric hospital in New Hampshire, killing a security guard, before an officer returned fire, killing the attacker, police say.

Officials said the suspect was “immediately engaged and shot” dead by an officer assigned to the hospital. The police officer was not hurt.

Police have not identified the attacker or a motive.

Officials initially reported “multiple victims”, before lowering the figure.

The victim was identified as Bradley Haas, 63, a security officer who was working at the front entrance.

CPR was performed on the law enforcement veteran, but he later died at Concord Hospital.

Speaking to reporters on Friday evening, police spokesman Colonel Mark Hall said the suspect had entered the lobby of the hospital and shot an unnamed individual.

A state trooper quickly engaged and killed the suspect. Col Hall said the situation was “contained to the front lobby”.

He declined to identify the deceased victim, and said officers were working to “determine the identity of the shooter”.

Officials said a suspicious box truck near the scene was searched and found to pose no risk.

New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Weaver, also speaking at the conference, said that all patients and staff at the hospital were safe and that operations at the facility were continuing as normal.

On its website, the hospital, which has about 185 beds, describes itself as the state’s “premier, acute psychiatric hospital”.


Source: BBC
-Agencies

