Prices of egg, chicken likely to go down during festive season

The Association of Animal Production states that the prices of chicken and egg are likely to do down during the upcoming festive season.

President of the association Ajith Gunasekara mentioned that however, this situation may change if there is a rise in the prices of imported animal feed due to the increase of VAT.

Furthermore, he highlighted that it is possible to sell an egg at a price ranging between Rs. 35 – Rs. 40 due to small- and medium-scale farmers continuing to provide their products to the market.