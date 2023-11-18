Prices of egg, chicken likely to go down during festive season

Prices of egg, chicken likely to go down during festive season

November 18, 2023   12:14 pm

The Association of Animal Production states that the prices of chicken and egg are likely to do down during the upcoming festive season.

President of the association Ajith Gunasekara mentioned that however, this situation may change if there is a rise in the prices of imported animal feed due to the increase of VAT.

Furthermore, he highlighted that it is possible to sell an egg at a price ranging between Rs. 35 – Rs. 40 due to small- and medium-scale farmers continuing to provide their products to the market.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

COPE meetings suspended until further notice (English)

COPE meetings suspended until further notice (English)

Sri Lanka to seek investors for nuclear power plants (English)

Sri Lanka to seek investors for nuclear power plants (English)

Five students score highest marks at 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam (English)

Five students score highest marks at 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam (English)

Terms of Sri Lanka's debt deal with China shared with other creditors  report (English)

Terms of Sri Lanka's debt deal with China shared with other creditors  report (English)

SLC's suspension, hosting of U-19 World Cup to be debated at upcoming ICC board meeting

SLC's suspension, hosting of U-19 World Cup to be debated at upcoming ICC board meeting

COPE meetings suspended until further notice after much-debated inquiry of SLC

COPE meetings suspended until further notice after much-debated inquiry of SLC

Sri Lankan govt. expresses regret over comments targeting BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Sri Lankan govt. expresses regret over comments targeting BCCI Secretary Jay Shah