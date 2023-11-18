Sri Lanka, India discuss multidimensional bilateral relationship

Sri Lanka, India discuss multidimensional bilateral relationship

November 18, 2023   04:04 pm

India’s Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju on Friday (Nov.17) called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed their multidimensional bilateral relationship which is a priority for the Indian government under its Neighbourhood First Policy.

Minister Rijiju was in Malé at the invitation of Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu to represent India at the inaugural ceremony of the presidency.

“Honoured to call on President of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka H E @RW_UNP. Discussed India-Sri Lanka Bilateral Relationship which is multidimensional and a priority under Hon’ble PM @narendramodi’s #NeigbourhoodFirst and #SAGAR Policy,” he posted on X.

The focus of India’s Neighbourhood First policy is to enhance connectivity, augment trade and investment, and build a secure and stable neighbourhood.

Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) is India’s policy or doctrine of maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

Sri Lanka was hit by a catastrophic financial crisis in 2022, the worst since its independence from Britain in 1948, due to a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves.

India extended multi-pronged assistance of about USD 4 billion to it last year, through multiple credit lines and currency support, in line with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy.

In January this year, India became the first country to hand over its letter of support for financing and debt restructuring of Sri Lanka to the Washington-based financial body International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Source: PTI
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sugar shortage surges after import tax increased and MRP imposed

Sugar shortage surges after import tax increased and MRP imposed

Sugar shortage surges after import tax increased and MRP imposed

Fmr health services chief Dr. Palitha Mahipala tipped to become new Health Secretary

Fmr health services chief Dr. Palitha Mahipala tipped to become new Health Secretary

Iconic all-rounder Aravinda de Silva comments on Sri Lankan cricket debacle

Iconic all-rounder Aravinda de Silva comments on Sri Lankan cricket debacle

Sajith Premadasa says more than 100 registered cricket clubs are dormant

Sajith Premadasa says more than 100 registered cricket clubs are dormant

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

COPE meetings suspended until further notice (English)

COPE meetings suspended until further notice (English)

Sri Lanka to seek investors for nuclear power plants (English)

Sri Lanka to seek investors for nuclear power plants (English)

Five students score highest marks at 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam (English)

Five students score highest marks at 2023 Grade 5 Scholarship Exam (English)