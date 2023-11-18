President Ranil meets new Maldivian counterpart, discusses ways to boost bilateral ties

November 18, 2023   05:14 pm

The new President of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, met the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe, on Friday evening (Nov.17) in Kurumba Maldives.

During this meeting, Maldivian President Dr. Muizzu expressed his gratitude and extended a warm welcome to the Sri Lankan leader for visiting the Maldives to witness the presidential Inauguration. He stated that this visit demonstrated the close bilateral ties between Maldives and Sri Lanka.

President Wickremesinghe congratulated his Maldivian counterpart Dr. Muizzu on his assumption of office.

During the meeting, the two leaders shed light on the long-standing bilateral relations between the Maldives and Sri Lanka and discussed ways to further strengthen the relations between both countries, the Maldives President’s Office said in a statement.

In this regard, both leaders shed light on issues of mutual interest, including education, multiple visa entry for students under 18, and economic recovery efforts.

The Sri Lankan President extended an invitation to President Dr. Muizzu to make a state visit to Sri Lanka at his earliest convenience. President Dr. Muizzu accepted the invitation.

