Shooting reported in Galle

November 18, 2023   06:47 pm

A shooting incident has taken place in the Dadalla area of Galle this afternoon (18), the police said.

An unidentified group of individuals who had arrived in a car had opened fire at two persons waiting near a roadside hotel at around 1.45 p.m. today and fled the scene, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Nevertheless, the police media division also mentioned that no one has been injured during the incident.

Galle Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

