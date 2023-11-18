22 Indian fishermen nabbed off Point Pedro for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 22 Indian fishermen along with 02 dhows for engaging in poaching activities off the coast of Point Pedro this morning (18).

The apprehension was made during a regular search operation carried out by the Northern Naval Command of Sri Lanka Navy to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers, after having spotted them engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The apprehended Indian fishermen and the poaching dhows were brought ashore to the Kankesanturai Harbour and they would be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mailadi for onward legal action, the Navy said.

Including the Indian dhows held in this operation, the Sri Lanka Navy said it has seized 29 Indian poaching trawlers and apprehended 196 Indian fishermen thus far in 2023. Following these apprehensions, the poaching trawlers and fishermen have been handed over to relevant authorities for legal action, according to the Navy.