Four including foreigner missing after boat capsizes at sea

Four persons including a foreigner have been reported missing while two others had reach land after a boat had capsized at sea off Muhudukattuwa in Marawila.

The owner of the said boat, a resident of Marawila, had informed police of the incident at around 3.30 a.m. today (19).

She had stated that at around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday (18), six persons including a Japanese national had set out to sea with fishing rods in a small dinghy boat in order to go fishing in close proximity to the Holy Cross Church in Marawila.

However, while they had been engaged in fishing, the boat in question had capsized due to inclement weather conditions.

The skipper of the small boat had been conveyed this to another fisherman who was on land via a phone call.

Accordingly, another group had travel by boat to the said location and rescued the two survivors and brought them back ashore while boat’s owner had informed police that the other four individuals are missing.

A search operations has been launched with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy to locate the missing persons, Marawila Police said.