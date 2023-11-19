Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

November 19, 2023   07:34 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most provinces of the island after 01.00 p.m.

Heavy showers of about 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Kurunegala and Mannar Districts.

Showers may occur at some places in Northern, Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district during the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds direction is south-westerly in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota, and North-Easterly in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai. 

Wind direction is Variable in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

