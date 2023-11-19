Four including foreigner rescued after boat capsizes
File Photo.

Four including foreigner rescued after boat capsizes

November 19, 2023   08:14 am

The four persons including a foreigner who were reported missing at sea after their boat capsized off Mudukatuwa in Marawila, have been rescued and brought back to land, according to police. 

Four persons including a foreigner were reported missing while two others had reach land after a boat had capsized at sea off Mudukatuwa in Marawila.

The owner of the said boat, a resident of Marawila, had informed police of the incident at around 3.30 a.m. today (19). 

She had stated that at around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday (18), six persons including a Japanese national had set out to sea with fishing rods in a small dinghy boat in order to go fishing in close proximity to the Holy Cross Church in Marawila.

However, while they had been engaged in fishing, the boat in question had capsized due to inclement weather conditions. 

The skipper of the small boat had been conveyed this to another fisherman who was on land via a phone call.

Accordingly, another group had travel by boat to the said location and rescued the two survivors and brought them back ashore while boat’s owner had informed police that the other four individuals are still missing.

A search operation was subsequently launched with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Navy to locate the missing persons, Marawila Police said. 

