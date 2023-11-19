Police constable stabbed by teenage monk dies in hospital

Police constable stabbed by teenage monk dies in hospital

November 19, 2023   09:52 am

The police constable who was stabbed with a sharp weapon allegedly by a teenage Buddhist monk in the Pallegama area of the Deniyaya Police Division on Thursday (16), has succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, according to hospital sources.

The police officer attached to Deniyaya Police Station had been attacked near the Sambodhi elders’ home on the Gangoda Road, in Pallegama, while he was on his way for an errand on his personal motorcycle on Thursday.

The victim, who was a resident of the Katuwana area, was critically injured in the attack, and had been rushed to the Deniyaya Base Hospital, and later transferred to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital for further treatment, according to police.

Preliminary police inquiries had uncovered that the policeman in question, a 37-year-old married man, had been involved in an extramarital affair with the 26-year-old sister of the teenage monk, who had carried out this attack. 

It is reported that the monk had contacted the police constable over the phone on Thursday morning (16), and that the duo had met at the location of the incident, based on a request made by the suspect, the police said.

Police revealed following an argument between the two of them, the 17-year-old monk had stabbed the deceased cop in the neck with a knife which he had been concealing inside his bag.

The suspected monk has been arrested by the officers of Deniyaya Police, which is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

