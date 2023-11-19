Nuwara Eliya - Badulla main road blocked due to earthslip

Nuwara Eliya - Badulla main road blocked due to earthslip

November 19, 2023   11:24 am

The Nuwara Eliya - Badulla main road via Welimada has been completely blocked for traffic movement near 96-kilometer post in Puhulpola owing to an earthslip, Ada Derana reporter said.

Mounds of earth and rocks have fallen onto the road in the area last night (19), as a result of heavy rainfall.

Accordingly, Welimada Police informs the motorists passing through the area to use alternative routes towards Badulla, as the vehicular movement on the relevant section of the road has been completely blocked since last night.

The removal of the earth mounds and rocks fallen onto the road will be carried out today (19), the Road Development Authority (RDA) said, adding that it will take much effort to restore the road for vehicular movement due to the large rocks that have fallen onto the road.

Thus, the section of the road will remain closed for vehicular movement until further notice, the Executive Engineer of the RDA said.

