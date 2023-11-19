Weather advisories issued for severe lightning and heavy rains

November 19, 2023   02:56 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ level advisory for heavy rains in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Uva provinces.

As per the advisory, in effect until 08.30 a.m. tomorrow (Nov. 20), atmospheric conditions over the island are favorable for thunderstorms during the evening and night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Uva provinces, it added.

Meanwhile, the Met. Department has also issued an advisory for severe lightning in seven provinces.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Eastern, Northern, North-central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Matale districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the department mentioned.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize the damage caused by lightning activity, including the following actions:

• Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees 
• Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms.
• Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms
• Avoid using open vehicles such as bicycles, tractors and boats
• Beware of fallen trees and power lines
• For emergency assistance contact local disaster management authorities

