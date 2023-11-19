74,664 tourists arrive in Sri Lanka in first two weeks of Nov.

Altogether 74,664 foreign tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in the first 15 days of November, according to the latest statistics released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

According to SLTDA data, this is the highest number of tourist arrivals recorded within the first two weeks of any month of 2023.

The previous highest arrivals in the first 15 days were in March 2023, with 60,882 international visitors.

The SLTDA has forecast that 204,114 tourists will arrive in November as peak tourist season starts.

The total number of tourist arrivals from Jan. 1 to Nov. 15 is 1,200,119, with an income of 1.59 billion U.S. dollars having been generated, official data shows.

Sri Lanka’s tourism industry is aiming to attract 2 million visitors in 2023.

Source: AFP

--Agencies