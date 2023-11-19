Biden administration greatly values partnership with Sri Lanka - Samantha Power

November 19, 2023   06:37 pm

The Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power has stated that the US President Joe Biden’s administration greatly values its partnership with Sri Lanka.

Taking into X (formerly Twitter), the former US ambassador to the UN mentioned that she had a good discussion with the Sri Lankan Head of the State Ranil Wickremesinghe during the inauguration ceremony of Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, president-elect of the Republic of Maldives.

Power also highlighted that she heard about Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and stressed importance of political reforms, during the discussion with President Wickremesinghe.

Furthermore, she expressed that as the recent U.S. International Development Finance Corporation’s (DFC) commitment of over USD 550 million investment in Sri Lanka’s port infrastructure shows, the Biden Admin greatly values its partnership with Sri Lanka.

