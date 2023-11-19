Landslide Red alert issued for Kegalle District; Flood warning to Maha Oya basin

The National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a ‘Red’ (Level 3) early landslide warning for several localities in Kegalle District.

Accordingly, a ‘Red’ warning is in place for the following areas until 05.00 p.m. tomorrow (20).

Kegalle District: Kegalle, Galigamuwa and Aranayaka Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas

Meanwhile, a Level 2 (Amber) alert was put in place for several areas in the Badulla, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matara and Ratnapura districts.

Badulla: Haputhale Divisional Secretariat Division

Kandy: Thumpane Divisional Secretariat Division

Kegalle: Mawanella, Bulathkohupitiya, Yatiyanthota, Warakapola and Ruwanwella Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Kurunegala: Rideegama and Polgahawela Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Matara: Pasgoda Divisional Secretariat Division

Ratnapura: Kalawana, Imbulpe, Kolonna, Elapatha, Weligepola, Kuruwita, Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda, Godakawela, Balangoda and Openayake Divisional Secretariat Divisions

A Level 1 (Yellow) warning was issued for the following areas:

Badulla: Passara, Welimada and Haldummulla Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Hambantota: Walasmulla Divisional Secretariat Division

Kandy: Gangawata Korale, Udapalatha, Udunuwara, Pathadumbara, * Medadumbara and Ududumbara Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Matale: Ukuwela Divisional Secretariat Division

Matara: Mulatiyana and Kotapola Divisional Secretariat Divisions

Ratnapura: Kiriella, Pelmadulla, Nivithigala, Ayagama and Kahawatta Divisional Secretariat Divisions

In the meantime, the Department of Irrigation has issued a flood warning message for low-lying areas of Maha Oya as considerable rainfall has occurred in some of upstream and middle-reach catchment areas as of 8.00 p.m. today (19).

As per the alert, there is a flood situation is possible in lowline areas of Maha Oya valley situated in Alawwa, Divulapitiya, Mirigama, Pannala, Wennappuwa, Negombo, Katana and Dankotuwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

Accordingly, the members of the public are requested the high attention of the residents in those area and vehicle drivers running through those areas. Disaster Management Authorities are also urged to take adequate precautions in this regards.