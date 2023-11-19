Two generating units of Norochcholai power plant to remain inoperative for 2 weeks?

November 19, 2023   11:56 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says it would take at least two weeks to reconnect the out-of-order Unit 2 generator of the Lakvijaya Power Plant in Norochcholai.

The high-pressure heater system of the generating unit suffered a breakdown on Friday (Nov.17).

Speaking to Ada Derana on the matter, a CEB spokesperson said the Unit 2 generator is still being repaired.

Meanwhile, Unit 3 generator of the Norochcholai power plant, which remained deactivated since June 2023 for the scheduled major overhaul maintenance work, will also take at least two weeks to be reconnected to the national grid, the CEB spokesperson mentioned further.

This generating unit had suffered a technical issue while undergoing a test run after completing the major overhaul maintenance work.

Against this backdrop, the Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station, which generates 165MW of electricity and operates on naphtha fuel, has been shut down from November 17 for scheduled maintenance of both gas turbine and steam turbine.

