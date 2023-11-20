Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most provinces of the island after 01.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces.

Showers may occur at some places in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Puttalam district during the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds direction is North-Easterly in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai, and Variable in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.