Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

November 20, 2023   07:36 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most provinces of the island after 01.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces.

Showers may occur at some places in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Puttalam district during the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the Island.

Winds direction is North-Easterly in the sea areas off the coast extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanthurai, and Variable in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Drug-addicted software engineer nabbed over multiple robberies in Colombo

Drug-addicted software engineer nabbed over multiple robberies in Colombo

IRD instructed to develop system to ensure govt. receives VAT payments properly

IRD instructed to develop system to ensure govt. receives VAT payments properly

Sugar shortage continues; Trade Minister says decision will be taken

Sugar shortage continues; Trade Minister says decision will be taken

Weather advisories issued for severe lightning and heavy rains (English)

Weather advisories issued for severe lightning and heavy rains (English)

SLC forced ICC to suspend Sri Lanka - Sports Minister (English)

SLC forced ICC to suspend Sri Lanka - Sports Minister (English)

IRD instructed to develop system to ensure govt. receives VAT payments properly (English)

IRD instructed to develop system to ensure govt. receives VAT payments properly (English)

SLC rejects Sajith's claims over Shammi Silva's letter to ICC on 'political interference' (English)

SLC rejects Sajith's claims over Shammi Silva's letter to ICC on 'political interference' (English)