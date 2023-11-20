RDA Engineers to report sick this week

November 20, 2023   10:10 am

The Engineers’ Association of the Road Development Authority (RDA) has decided to launch a trade union action by reporting sick during this week.

President of the association P.H. Gunasinghe stated that they decided to launch this trade union action protesting several issues prevail within the RDA, including the weaknesses in recruiting process.

However, when inquired by Ada Derana, a spokesperson of the RDA stated that the Engineers’ Association has not carried out any discussion regarding their professional issues.

 He further mentioned that the authorities have not been informed of the said issue, stating that if they report sick leave, additional workers will be employed to cover the duties.

