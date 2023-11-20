Major flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Maha Oya

Major flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Maha Oya

November 20, 2023   10:32 am

The Department of Irrigation has issued a major flood warning for low-lying areas of Maha Oya as very high rainfall has occurred in most of the upstream and middle-reach catchment areas of the Maha Oya basin.

As per the alert, there is a high possibility of a major flood situation occurring in low-lying areas of Maha Oya Valley situated in Alawwa, Diwulapitiya, Meerigama, Pannala, Wennappuwa, Negombo, Katana, Narammala and Dankotuwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

Accordingly, the residents of these areas and motorists traveling through those areas are requested to pay high attention in this regard in order to save valuable lives and public and private properties.

The Disaster Management Authorities, District and Divisional Administrations are requested to take necessary precautions in this regards.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Traitorous letter': Sports Minister accuses SLC of urging ICC to suspend Sri Lanka

'Traitorous letter': Sports Minister accuses SLC of urging ICC to suspend Sri Lanka

'Traitorous letter': Sports Minister accuses SLC of urging ICC to suspend Sri Lanka

Drug-addicted software engineer nabbed over multiple robberies in Colombo

Drug-addicted software engineer nabbed over multiple robberies in Colombo

IRD instructed to develop system to ensure govt. receives VAT payments properly

IRD instructed to develop system to ensure govt. receives VAT payments properly

Sugar shortage continues; Trade Minister says decision will be taken

Sugar shortage continues; Trade Minister says decision will be taken

Weather advisories issued for severe lightning and heavy rains (English)

Weather advisories issued for severe lightning and heavy rains (English)

SLC forced ICC to suspend Sri Lanka - Sports Minister (English)

SLC forced ICC to suspend Sri Lanka - Sports Minister (English)

IRD instructed to develop system to ensure govt. receives VAT payments properly (English)

IRD instructed to develop system to ensure govt. receives VAT payments properly (English)