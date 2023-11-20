Major flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Maha Oya

The Department of Irrigation has issued a major flood warning for low-lying areas of Maha Oya as very high rainfall has occurred in most of the upstream and middle-reach catchment areas of the Maha Oya basin.

As per the alert, there is a high possibility of a major flood situation occurring in low-lying areas of Maha Oya Valley situated in Alawwa, Diwulapitiya, Meerigama, Pannala, Wennappuwa, Negombo, Katana, Narammala and Dankotuwa Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

Accordingly, the residents of these areas and motorists traveling through those areas are requested to pay high attention in this regard in order to save valuable lives and public and private properties.

The Disaster Management Authorities, District and Divisional Administrations are requested to take necessary precautions in this regards.