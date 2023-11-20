Flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Deduru Oya extended

The flood warning message issued for low-lying areas of Deduru oya Reservoir has been extended for 24 hours until 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 21).

The Irrigation Department warned of minor floods in low-lying areas at Wariyapola, Nikaweratiya, Mahawa, Kobeigane, Bingiriya, Chilaw, Rasnayakapura, Arachchikattuwa and Pallama Divisional Secretariat (DS) Divisions as the Deduru Oya Reservoir has reached spill level.

By analyzing this situation and river water levels of Hydrological Stations in Deduru Oya, there is a possibility of a minor flood situation occurring in low-lying areas of Deduru Oya valley situated in Wariyapola, Nikaweratiya, Mahawa, Kobeigane, Bingiriya, Pallama, Chilaw, Arachchikattuwa and Rasnayakapura D/S divisions, it said.

Accordingly, residents in those areas and motorists traveling through those areas are requested to pay high attention in this regard while Disaster Management Authorities are requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.