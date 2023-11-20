COPE chairman vows to resign as MP if sexual bribery chargers are proven

November 20, 2023   01:09 pm

The Chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprise (COPE) MP Ranjith Bandara, who vehemently denies the sexual bribery allegations which were levelled against him by the opposition, emphasized that he will resign as a Member of Parliament if he is found guilty of the relevant charges.

Speaking during today’s Parliamentary session, the COPE chairman stressed that his parliamentary privileges have been violated through those accusations, which he says were levelled when he was absent within the chambers.

MP Bandara, who pointed out that he had already informed the Speaker of the House regarding the matter in writing, urged the Speaker to take the relevant accusations into consideration before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee. 

Furthermore, MP Ranjith Bandara stated that if he is found guilty of the sexual bribe accusation, he will step down as a Member of Parliament, and that if he is found not guilty the Parliamentarian who raised the relevant allegation against him must be punished for violating his parliamentary privileges.

