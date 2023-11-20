Director of Health Ministrys MSD and three others arrested

Director of Health Ministrys MSD and three others arrested

November 20, 2023   01:27 pm

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested four high-ranking officials including the Director of the Medical Supplies Division of the Ministry of Health, over the alleged importing of substandard Immunoglobulin vials.

Accordingly, the Director of the Medical Supplies Division Dr. Kapila Wickremenayake, Assistant Director Devashantha Soloman, Accountant (Supplies) Neran Dhananjaya and the Stock Controller of the Medical Supplies Division Sujith Kumara were arrested in relation to the incident, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

