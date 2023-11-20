New Health Secretary assumes duties

November 20, 2023   01:41 pm

The newly-appointed Secretary of the Health Ministry, former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr. Palitha Mahipala has officially assumed duties today (20).

Ada Derana reporter stated that Dr. Mahipala assumed duties in the Health Ministry this morning.

A medical specialist by profession, Dr. Mahipala was appointed as the World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan in 2019.

Before joining WHO, he also served as the Additional Secretary of Health and Deputy Director of General Public Health Services in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Mahipala is qualified in the fields of public health, health sector management, business administration and economic development.

He has work experience with international organizations such as the Global Fund and Gavi - the Vaccine Alliance. He was a lecturer and examiner at the Postgraduate Institute of Medicine in Sri Lanka. He has published articles in many national and international journals.

