ADB backs future water supply projects in Sri Lanka

A discussion has been taken place at the Presidential Secretariat, chaired by Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, with representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The focus of the meeting cantered on the upcoming water supply sector reform program in Sri Lanka, which is set to be implemented through financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The deliberations primarily addressed the policy planning and monitoring framework integral to the proposed reform program. The key objectives of these reforms revolve around enhancing the management of climate-resilient, safe and environmentally sustainable water supply systems.

Additionally, the discussions delved into strategies for fortifying the policy framework, emphasizing governance, sustainability, efficiency, resilience and capacity in water operations, it said.

It was underscored that the execution of this significant initiative would be undertaken collaboratively by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Water Supply and the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

Minister Jeevan Thondaman, President’s Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs Dr. R.H. S. Samaratunga, the Secretary of the Ministry of Water Supply R.M.W.S. Samaradivakara and other officials, Asian Development Bank’s Country Director for Sri Lanka Takafumi Kadono and other representatives were also present at this meeting, according to the PMD.