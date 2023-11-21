Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most provinces of the island after 01.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Uva provinces.

Showers may occur at some places in Northern and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district during the morning too, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas around the Island particularly during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be South-easterly in direction or Variable over the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.