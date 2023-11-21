Cabinet approves proposed electricity sector reforms bill

Cabinet approves proposed electricity sector reforms bill

November 21, 2023   09:16 am

The Cabinet of Ministers green-lighted the proposed bill for electricity sector reforms at its meeting held on Monday (Nov.20), Power & Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera says.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the lawmaker said the new Bill would be published in the government gazette and presented to the parliament for its approval.

Once approved by the parliament, the new Electricity Act will enable the unbundling of the services of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and the restructuring of the state-owned utility.

Additionally, the new legislation will improve the efficiency, transparency and accountability of the CEB, Wijesekera said.

It will also allow private sector participation across the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, he added.

