The parliamentary session was temporarily adjourned this morning (Nov.21) as a tense situation ensued while Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa was addressing the Chamber.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader’s comments concerning the economic crisis and the Supreme Court’s ruling against those responsible sparked uproar, forcing Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to call off the sitting briefly.

In his address, Premadasa mentioned that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, former Central Bank governors Ajith Nivard Cabraal and Prof. W.D. Lakshman, former Finance Secretary S.R. Attygalle, former Presidential Secretary P.B. Jayasundara and the Central Bank’s Monetary Board members continue to enjoy their privileges despite the Supreme Court’s Nov.14 judgment having held them accountable for the economic crisis.

These individuals have no respect for the Supreme Court’s judgment, Premadasa said adding that all Sri Lankan citizens continue to pay for the incorrect decisions made by them.

The opposition leader emphasized that the government cannot be lenient toward these individuals as the entire country is on alert as to what action would be taken against them.

As Premadasa raised questions about the government’s stance on the matter, the legal measures which the government intends to implement against them and if the government would recover the losses incurred by the state due to those mentioned in the court’s judgement, the ruling party MPs interrupted the address and later approached the opposition leader’s seat.

As the ruckus grew out of hand, Speaker Abeywardena suspended the parliamentary session and walked out of the Chamber.