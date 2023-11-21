A third suspect was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday (20 Nov.), in connection with the case filed over the alleged forging of documents by the Registrar of the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The arrestee has been identified as an executor of summons at the Fort Magistrate’s Court, and has been remanded until 22 November on orders of the court.

The other two suspects, including the registrar of the Fort Magistrate’s Court, who were previously arrested, have also been remanded until 22 November.

The first accused, the registrar was arrested on October 13 and the second accused was arrested four days later on charges of forging documents indicating that a suspect’s foreign travel ban was lifted by the court. It was reported that the counterfeit documents had directed the Controller General of Immigration & Emigration to permit the suspect to travel overseas.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage had lodged a complaint with the CID against the registrar in question.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recorded statements from two officers of the Immigration & Emigration Department with regard to the said incident.

In addition, statements have been obtained from at least 10 staff members of the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.