The overall rate of inflation as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) on year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis has gone up to 1.0% in October 2023 from 0.8 % in September 2023.

The Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) mentioned that y-o-y inflation of the food group remained unchanged in October at -5.2% which was reported in September.

Meanwhile, the y-o-y inflation of the non-food group has risen to 6.3% in October from 5.9% in September.

The contribution of food commodities to inflation was -2.41% in October 2023 in comparison to the corresponding month of 2022.

The contribution of non-food items was 3.40%, the DCS said, attributing it to the price increases in the groups of alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics, clothing and footwear, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance, health, communication, recreation and culture, education and miscellaneous goods and services during the period. However, price decreases in the groups of items were reported for transport, and restaurant and hotels.

