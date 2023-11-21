ICC confirms terms of SLC suspension; shifting of U19 World Cup 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board met today and confirmed the terms of the suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

After hearing representation from SLC, the ICC Board decided that Sri Lanka can continue to compete internationally both in bilateral cricket and ICC events after being suspended recently for breaching its obligations as a member in particular the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and without government interference, the ICC said in a statement.

“However, funding to SLC will be controlled by the ICC and the ICC Board confirmed Sri Lanka will no longer host the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, which will now be held in South Africa”, it added.

Meanwhile, the ICC also confirmed that the board named a new host nation for the 15th edition of the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 in January.

The upcoming World Cup marks the 15th edition of the U19 men’s event, following the last tournament in the West Indies in 2022 where India clinched the title for the fifth time.

The 16 participating teams have been divided into four groups of four. Defending Champions India are joined by Bangladesh, Ireland and USA in Group A. Group B features England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland. Group C consists of Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia while Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal make up Group D.

The tournament, which starts in January, will consist of 41 matches with the Final to be staged on 4 February.

On November 10, the ICC Board suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect, announcing that the conditions of the suspension will be decided by the board in due course.

The board had determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.