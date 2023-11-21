2022 O/L results to be released within next few days  Edu. Minister

Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha states that the results of the 2022 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination will be released within the next few days.

Commenting on this during today’s parliamentary session, the Minister emphasized that the release of the results was delayed owing to the delay in the commencement of paper-marking activities for around three months.

“Now the children are getting older due to the examinations being postponed”, he said.

“We released the Grade 05 Scholarship Examination results within a month. Never in history have the results been released within a month”, Premajayantha added.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister also expressed that all necessary arrangements have been made to hold the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination as scheduled.

“Actually, the A/L examination would have been held in November as previously planned, however, the release of results was delayed”, he said.