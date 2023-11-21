At least 37 killed in stampede during Congo army recruitment drive

November 21, 2023   09:41 pm

At least 37 people have died in a stampede during an army recruitment drive at a stadium in Congo-Brazzaville, the government has said.

Some people tried to force their way through stadium’s gates in the capital, Brazzaville, causing the stampede, residents have been quoted as saying.

Last week, the army announced plans to recruit about 1,500 people between the ages of 18 and 25.

Many people were injured in the crush, a government statement said.

It did not give a number, but said that a “crisis unit” has been set up, the AFP news agency reports.

According to the Associated Press agency, as many as 700 people a day have been registering over the last week at recruitment centres.

Youth unemployment is at around 42% in Congo-Brazzaville, with many young people seeing the army one of the few places where they can secure a job.

Details of what exactly happened at Michel d’Ornano stadium are sketchy. Thousands of young people had reportedly gathered outside the stadium on Monday.

Local sources have told the BBC the registration process was to open on Tuesday morning.

Brandon Tsetou, a graduate who survived the crush, said he had queued since early on Monday.

“According to the organisers, it was to be the last day. That’s why many of us decided to wait until late into the night, hoping to register,” he told AP.

“Some were so impatient that they had to force their way in, causing a stampede that left a number of people dead or injured, which we deplore.”


Source: BBC
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Cabinet approves proposed electricity sector reforms bill (English)

Cabinet approves proposed electricity sector reforms bill (English)

Cabinet approves proposed electricity sector reforms bill (English)

Thailand - Sri Lanka FTA to be inked in February 2024 (English)

Thailand - Sri Lanka FTA to be inked in February 2024 (English)

Sri Lanka National Hydrogen Road Map presented to President (English)

Sri Lanka National Hydrogen Road Map presented to President (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island (English)

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island (English)

Sri Lanka loses U19 World Cup hosting rights; ICC confirms terms of SLC suspension

Sri Lanka loses U19 World Cup hosting rights; ICC confirms terms of SLC suspension

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.21

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.21

ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa - Report

ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa - Report