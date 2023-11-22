Three arrested at BIA cargo terminal with 10.5kg of heroin sent from Pakistan

November 22, 2023   06:20 am

Three persons have been taken into custody at the cargo terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to clear 08 parcels sent from Pakistan containing 10.5 kilograms of heroin. 

The parcels had been declares as containing towels, Sri Lanka Customs said, adding that the street value of the stock of heroine has been estimated at around Rs. 270 million.

This consignment of heroin, which was packed in 08 parcels had been sent to the BIA’s air cargo terminal from Lahore, Pakistan on November 10 via an Oman Air flight. The cargo containing the heroin had been sent to a goods importing company operating at Thihariya in Nittambuwa.

Sri Lanka Customs said a 43-year-old resident of Colombo 05 had arrived at Katunayake Airport’s air cargo terminal last night (21) to release the cargo. However, when the air cargo parcels were opened and checked in front of him, this heroin stock weighing 10 kg and 500 grams was discovered.

Accordingly, the officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Unit and Customs officer at the Air Cargo Terminal had arrested the person who came to claim the cargo and two wharf clerks who tried to clear the cargo.

Subsequently, the stock of heroin and the three arrested persons have been handed over to Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at Katunayake Airport for further investigations.

 

