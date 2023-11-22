Showery conditions expected to further enhance today

A further enhancement of the prevailing showery conditions over the island is expected today, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in most provinces of the island after 01.00 p.m.

Heavy showers about 100 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-western, North-Central and Uva provinces, it said.

Showers may occur at some places in Northern and Eastern provinces during the morning too.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.