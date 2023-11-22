One person killed in landslide at Peradeniya town
File Photo.

One person killed in landslide at Peradeniya town

November 22, 2023   07:27 am

One person was killed following a landslide in Peradeniya town on the Kandy-Colombo Road which also damaged four shops.

The Disaster Management Center stated that a person who was inside one of the shops had died in the landslide that occurred last night (21).

Police and disaster management units had launched a search operation to recover his body last night.

The deceased is a 68-year-old resident of Peradeniya.

The Disaster Management Center said that the shopkeepers had been advised to evacuate from the area as a landslide had previously occurred at the same location. However, they had reportedly failed to heed the warnings.

The Disaster Management Center stated that several other vulnerable shops are located in the vicinity and that the occupants have been instructed to evacuate immediately.

