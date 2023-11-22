Adverse weather wreaks havoc; Several roads blocked after earth slips

November 22, 2023   09:31 am

Earth slips prompted by the prevailing adverse weather conditions have blocked several main roads across the country, Ada Derana learns.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), vehicular movement on the Badulla - Colombo main road remains completely hampered at Seelagama area in Balangoda after an earth slip that occurred last evening (Nov.21).

Meanwhile, the traffic on the Passara - Namunukula road leading to Ella has been blocked by mounds of earth that collapsed on to the road after the heavy rainfall pounded the area between the 16th and 20th mile posts.

Additionally, a large rock has fallen on to the road in Warathenna area on the Katugastota - Gannoruwa main road, disrupting vehicular movement.

