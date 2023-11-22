The Registrar of Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has been further remanded until December 06 on charges of document forgery.

The first accused, the registrar, was arrested on 13 October and the second accused was arrested four days later on charges of forging documents indicating that a suspect’s foreign travel ban was lifted by the court. It was reported that the counterfeit documents had directed the Controller General of Immigration & Emigration to permit the suspect to travel overseas.

Arrests were made after Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against the registrar in question.

Meanwhile, a third suspect was arrested on Monday (Nov.20) in connection with the case. The arrestee was identified as an executor of summons at the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The second and third accused are also currently in remand custody.