Presidential and parliamentary elections will not be postponed - President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the Presidential Election and the Parliamentary Election will both be held next year and that neither of the elections will be postponed.

He stated this while delivering a special statement in the Parliament today (22) regarding several matters including the existing cricket crisis.

“We have established democracy in this country. So, now how can you say that we are afraid of an election? We will hold the elections. The Presidential Election and the Parliamentary Election will both be held next year. None of them will be postponed.”

“The year after that, we can hold the Provincial Council and Local Government elections all that. There is no problem,” he said.

Meanwhile the State Minister for Plantations, Enterprise Reforms and Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, had announced that a dedicated allocation of Rs. 10 billion has been reserved for potential future elections.

This provision, while not explicitly outlined in the budget proposals, has been included in the estimates, he said during a press briefing held at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) on Tuesday (21).