Weather advisory for severe lightning and heavy rain

The Meteorology Department warns that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara district.

Fairly heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places, it said, issuing an advisory for severe lightning and heavy rain.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the department said. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.