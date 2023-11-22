Over Rs. 8.5 bn transferred for payments to Aswesuma beneficiaries  Semasinghe

Over Rs. 8.5 bn transferred for payments to Aswesuma beneficiaries  Semasinghe

November 22, 2023   01:59 pm

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe revealed that over Rs. 8.5 billion in total have been transferred to the respective banks to be credited to the accounts of ‘Aswesuma’ beneficiaries for the month of September.

Accordingly, a total of Rs. 8,571 million has been transferred to the relevant banks accounts, the State Minister said, adding that the payments will be credited to the accounts of 1,377,000 beneficiary families from Thursday (23 Nov.) onwards.

Meanwhile, speaking with regards to the appeals and objections filed, Semasinghe noted that upon the completion of the reviewing process of these appeals, those deemed eligible too, will receive the ‘Aswesuma’ benefits effective from July.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President addresses cricket crisis, voices concerns over criticizing judges inside Parliament

President addresses cricket crisis, voices concerns over criticizing judges inside Parliament

President addresses cricket crisis, voices concerns over criticizing judges inside Parliament

Presidential and parliamentary elections will not be postponed  President Ranil

Presidential and parliamentary elections will not be postponed  President Ranil

Adverse weather wreaks havoc; one person killed in landslide at Peradeniya town

Adverse weather wreaks havoc; one person killed in landslide at Peradeniya town

Three arrested at BIA cargo terminal with 10.5kg of heroin sent from Pakistan

Three arrested at BIA cargo terminal with 10.5kg of heroin sent from Pakistan

Army and police personnel deployed after expressway employees launch token strike

Army and police personnel deployed after expressway employees launch token strike

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Govt decides to acquire sugar stocks to sell at Rs. 275 per kilogram

Govt decides to acquire sugar stocks to sell at Rs. 275 per kilogram

' I fear no one'  Sajith says as chaos break out in parliament during his speech

' I fear no one'  Sajith says as chaos break out in parliament during his speech