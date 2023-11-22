Over Rs. 8.5 bn transferred for payments to Aswesuma beneficiaries  Semasinghe

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe revealed that over Rs. 8.5 billion in total have been transferred to the respective banks to be credited to the accounts of ‘Aswesuma’ beneficiaries for the month of September.

Accordingly, a total of Rs. 8,571 million has been transferred to the relevant banks accounts, the State Minister said, adding that the payments will be credited to the accounts of 1,377,000 beneficiary families from Thursday (23 Nov.) onwards.

Meanwhile, speaking with regards to the appeals and objections filed, Semasinghe noted that upon the completion of the reviewing process of these appeals, those deemed eligible too, will receive the ‘Aswesuma’ benefits effective from July.