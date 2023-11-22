President addresses cricket crisis, voices concerns over criticizing judges inside parliament

President addresses cricket crisis, voices concerns over criticizing judges inside parliament

November 22, 2023   02:08 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says Sri Lankan cricket crisis should be resolved by bringing in relevant laws to select the most suitable persons for the administration of the sport.

Delivering a special statement in parliament earlier today (Nov.21), the Head of State refuted the claims alleging that he is ‘protecting’ Shammi Silva, the President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and other higher-ups in the cricket governing body. 

Saying that the country’s cricket ordeal is a longstanding issue, Wickremesinghe attributed the downfall of the sport to the power struggle between two groups.

The President said he asked the Sports Minister not to get involved in a legal battle with the cricket administration, as it could lead to a ban from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and cause a setback in the country’s tourism.

Speaking with regard to the backlash from certain individuals against the court judgments in respect of the cases filed over the cricket issue, Wickremesinghe slammed the Members of Parliament for criticizing the judges inside the parliament and said it is a concerning trend. “We should let the judiciary perform its duties, and we should do ours.”

He also emphasized that the MPs should comply with the Standing Orders of the parliament, before unnecessarily criticizing the conduct of judges during the sittings.

Commenting on the ICC’s concerns about the unnecessary involvement of the government in Sri Lankan cricket, Wickremesinghe said accusations of political interference cannot be dismissed after the parliamentary members got together to bring forth a resolution against the SLC.

