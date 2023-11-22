Contract players payments will continue despite ICC suspension - Shammi

November 22, 2023   04:31 pm

President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Shammi Silva has revealed more details on the suspension imposed against SLC by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Speaking at a special press briefing held this afternoon (23 Nov.), Silva clarified that albeit the suspension, Sri Lanka retains the right to host bilateral cricket tournaments and is also allowed to play both bilateral and ICC tournaments.

Silva also mentioned that payments for Sri Lanka contract players will continue as usual while the suspension is in place.

At an earlier press briefing, the SLC President warned that in the event the ICC does not lift the ongoing suspension against the country’s membership, the country stands to lose USD 50 million.

Addressing today’s press briefing, however, Silva stated that consequent to ICC’s suspension, Sri Lanka stands at a loss of about Rs. 100 million.

On 10 November, the ICC suspended SLC’s membership with immediate effect, on account of the governing body having been in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

