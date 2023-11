The 2024 Advanced Level Examination will not be postponed, the Ministry of Education says.

One of the fundamental rights (FR) petitions filed seeking the postponement of the 2024 Advanced Level Examination has been dismissed by the Supreme Court today (Nov.22) while the other was withdrawn by the petitioners.

As such, the 2023 A/L exam will be held as scheduled, from January 04 to 31, the ministry said further.