Two women dead after earth mound collapses on house

Two females have reportedly died after an earth mound collapsed on a house at Uduwara, in Haliela.

The deceased, both aged 21 years, had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Badulla Teaching Hospital, police reported.

The duo, identified as cousins, had been rescued from under the rubble during a joint search operation conducted by the Police and Sri Lanka Army personnel, after which they were rushed to hospital.

Despite the doctors’ efforts, however, the girls had succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment.