Parliament takes vote on allocation of expenditure heads for ex-Presidents

Parliament takes vote on allocation of expenditure heads for ex-Presidents

November 22, 2023   07:15 pm

The leader of the National People’s Power, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, demanded a vote in Parliament this evening (22), protesting the allocation of expenditure heads for former presidents in the 2024 Budget.

However, a total 62 MPs voted in favor of the proposal while only 03 votes against it. NPP parliamentarians Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Vijitha Herath and Harini Amarasuriya were the only MPs to vote against when the division was called. 

Accordingly, the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana informed the House that Heading No. 01 was passed with amendments during the Committee Stage.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.22

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.22

President addresses cricket crisis, voices concerns over criticizing judges inside Parliament

President addresses cricket crisis, voices concerns over criticizing judges inside Parliament

Presidential and parliamentary elections will not be postponed  President Ranil

Presidential and parliamentary elections will not be postponed  President Ranil

Adverse weather wreaks havoc; one person killed in landslide at Peradeniya town

Adverse weather wreaks havoc; one person killed in landslide at Peradeniya town

Three arrested at BIA cargo terminal with 10.5kg of heroin sent from Pakistan

Three arrested at BIA cargo terminal with 10.5kg of heroin sent from Pakistan

Army and police personnel deployed after expressway employees launch token strike

Army and police personnel deployed after expressway employees launch token strike

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00