Parliament takes vote on allocation of expenditure heads for ex-Presidents

The leader of the National People’s Power, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, demanded a vote in Parliament this evening (22), protesting the allocation of expenditure heads for former presidents in the 2024 Budget.

However, a total 62 MPs voted in favor of the proposal while only 03 votes against it. NPP parliamentarians Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Vijitha Herath and Harini Amarasuriya were the only MPs to vote against when the division was called.

Accordingly, the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana informed the House that Heading No. 01 was passed with amendments during the Committee Stage.