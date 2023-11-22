Minor flood warning for several low-lying areas of Attanagalu Oya

November 22, 2023   08:11 pm

The Irrigation Department has warned of potential of minor floods occurring in several areas over the next 3 - 24 hours, due to water levels rising in the Attanagalu Oya.

Accordingly, the Department warned that minor floods may occur in the low-lying areas of Attanagalu Oya and Uruwal Oya valleys, namely Mirigama, Divulapitiya, Attanagalla, Mahara, Gampaha, Minuwangoda, Ja-Ela, Katana and Wattala, due to heavy rainfall of over 100mm having occurred in most of the upstream catchment area of the Attanagalu Oya Basin as of 07:00 p.m. today (22 Nov.).

Thus, issuing an ‘Amber’ warning in this regard, the Department urged all area residents and motorists travelling through the area to remain alert, while requesting Disaster Management Authorities to take adequate precautions in this regard.

