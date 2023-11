Landslide warnings for 10 districts extended, Red alerts issued

Early landslide warnings issued by the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) for multiple areas in 10 districts have been extended, as heavy rainfall continues across parts of the island.

The NBRO also issued Level 3 (Red) warnings for the following areas in the Badulla and Ratnapura districts:

• Badulla – Passara DSD and surrounding areas

• Ratnapura - Imbulpe, Balangoda, Kolonna, Openayake and Weligepola DSDs and surrounding areas

Accordingly, a Level 2 (Amber) warning issued for several areas were extended as follows:

• Badulla – Hali Ela and Haputhale Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas

• Kandy - Ganga Ihala Korale, Gangawata Korale, Udunuwara, Thumpane, Doluwa and Pasbage Korale DSDs and surrounding areas

• Kegalle - Kegalle, Aranayaka, Galigamuwa, Yatiyanthota, Bulathkohupitiya, Mawanella, Warakapola and Ruwanwella DSDs and surrounding areas

• Matara – Pasgoda DSD and surrounding areas

• Ratnapura - Kalawana, Ratnapura, Eheliyagoda, Kuruwita, Godakawela and Elapatha

Meanwhile, the following Level 1 (Yellow) warnings previously issued were also extended:

• Badulla - Welimada, Haldummulla, Ella and Badulla DSDs and surrounding areas

• Gampaha – Attanagalla DSD and surrounding areas

• Hambantota – Walasmulla DSD and surrounding areas

• Kandy - Pathadumbara, Medadumbara, Ududumbara, Deltota and Udapalatha DSDs and surrounding areas

• Kegalle - Dehiowita and Rambukkana DSDs and surrounding areas

• Kurunegala - Rideegama and Polgahawela DSDs and surrounding areas

• Matale – Ukuwela DSD and surrounding areas

• Matara - Mulatiyana and Kotapola DSDs and surrounding areas

• Nuwara Eliya – Kotmale DSD and surrounding areas

• Ratnapura - Kahawatta, Pelmadulla, Kiriella, Nivithigala and Ayagama