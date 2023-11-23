Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in most provinces of the island after 01.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Southern and Western provinces.

Showers may occur at some places in Western provinces and in Puttalam district during the morning too, the Met. Department said.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.