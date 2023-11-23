Trains services disrupted on up-country line due to another landslide

November 23, 2023   07:58 am

A landslide has occurred near the railway track at Uduwara in Haliela, disrupting train services on the up-country railway line. 

The landslide has reportedly occurred around midnight yesterday (22).

Meanwhile, trains plying to Badulla on the up-country line have been limited to Nanuoya until further notice.

The Railway Department stated that this decision has been taken due to rockfalls and landslides caused by the prevailing inclement weather continuously obstructing the up-country railway tracks.

Meanwhile, the Colombo-Badulla main road has been obstructed at Halpe, Balangoda due to the collapse of an earthen mound amidst the prevailing rainy weather.

As a result of this, the traffic on the road has been restricted, the police said.

It is said that the Badulla-Colombo main road has also been blocked at Imbulpe in Balangoda and Seelagama areas due to subsequent landslides.

