Bogollagama assumes duties as new SL High Commissioner-designate to UK

The High Commissioner-designate of Sri Lanka to the United Kingdom Rohitha Bogollagama who arrived in London on 19 November 2023 assumed duties at the High Commission at a simple ceremony the following day.

Bogollagama was received upon arrival at Heathrow Airport by Special Representative of the UK Foreign Secretary Kathryn Colvin.

In his address to the staff at the High Commission, after assuming duties, Bogollagama emphasized the importance of advancing national interests and urged them to work towards progressing the existing friendly relations between Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom. The ceremony was marked by the lighting of the oil lamp and milk rice and sweetmeats being served in keeping with Sri Lankan traditions.

High Commissioner-designate Bogollagama then paid a visit to the London Buddhist Vihara where religious observances and chanting of Seth Pirith were conducted by the Chief Incumbent of the Vihara and the Chief Sangha Nayake of Great Britain the Most Venerable Bogoda Seelawimala Thero.

Bogollagama was a Member of the Parliament of Sri Lanka between 2000-2010 and has served in several key ministerial positions. He was appointed as the Governor of the Eastern Province from 2017-2019. While being a Member of Parliament Bogollagama served as Minister of Industries (2001-2004), Minister of Advanced Technology and National Enterprise Development (2004-2005), Minister of Enterprise Development and Investment Promotion (2005-2007) and Minister of Foreign Affairs (2007-2010).

In addition, Bogollagama served as the Chairman of the SAARC Council of Ministers (2008-2009) and contributed to establishing strong diplomatic relations with other countries as a Member of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (2007-2009), Vice President of the Non-Aligned Movement (2009) and Chairman of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Meeting (2009) among others.

Prior to contesting the elections in 2000, Bogollagama served in key positions heading various Government and Private Sector Institutions. Some of the highlights in his list of appointments include serving as the Director of the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (1989-1993), Chairman of Sathosa Printers Ltd., (1992-1993), Chairman of Sri Lanka Cement Corporation (1993-1994), Chairman and Director General of Board of Investment, (1993-1994) and Director of Sri Lanka Export Development Board during the same year, proving his expertise in diverse fields.

Bogollagama entered the Sri Lanka Law College in the year 1973 to pursue a career in law. With the completion of successive examinations, he commenced his legal practice in 1976 with a special focus on criminal law. In 1987 Rohitha Bogollagama expanded his expertise in commercial law with overseas engagements in Shipping, Trade, Settlements, Arbitration and Negotiation. During this period he has been responsible for advising major international clients including Maersk Shipping of A. P Moller & Company, Denmark and Voice of America of the Government of United States.